Jay Park to be honored as part of the Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2020

Fuse Media will be honoring Jay Park as part of their Future Asian Pacific History class of 2020.

In celebration of Asian Pacific American History Month in Could, Fuse will be honoring Future Asian Pacific History makers who’re at the moment utilizing their voice to drive constructive change and whose influence on the world will be talked about in the future. Jay Park will be a part of different figures such as vogue guru and youngsters’s advocate Wendy Nguyen, activist Varshini Prakash, and singer-songwriter Raveena for this class of 2020.

On Jay Park’s induction, Fuse wrote, “Multiplatinum hip hop artist Jay Park for utilizing his platform as CEO of a number of labels, and the as the first Asian American signed to Roc Nation, to assist vital causes like World AIDS Day and breast most cancers consciousness.“

Different Future History Class members of 2020 embody rapper Megan Thee Stallion, comic Jaboukie Younger-White, sports activities agent Wealthy Paul, attorneys and felony justice advocates Brittany Okay. Barnett & MiAngel Cody, singer Hayley Kiyoko, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, actress Angelica Ross and author and artist Chanel Miller.

Congratulations to Jay Park.