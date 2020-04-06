Jay Benedict Dies Following COVID-19 Complications: Actor Who Appeared In ‘Emmerdale’ & ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Was 68

UK-based American actor Jay Benedict has died aged 68 because of problems from COVID-19, his relations and representatives have confirmed.

A press release posted on his web site stated, “It’s with profound sorrow that we should announce Jay’s demise on the 4th of April as a consequence of problems arising from a Covid-19 an infection.”

It’s with nice unhappiness that we announce the passing of our pricey consumer Jay Benedict, who this afternoon misplaced his battle with COVID-19. Our ideas are together with his household ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Throughout a 40-year stage and display screen profession, Benedict clocked up a string of supporting roles in motion pictures and TV sequence. He appeared in a number of episodes of long-running Brit cleaning soap Emmerdale in 1997 and crime-drama Foyle’s Battle in 2006.

He starred with Paz Vega in Vicente Aranda’s 2003 film Carmen, which debuted at Cannes, and he had supporting roles in latest motion pictures together with Madame by Amanda Sthers and I.T. by John Moore. He additionally had minor roles in blockbusters together with Ridley Scott’s Aliens and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Born in California, Benedict’s household left the U.S. for Europe when he was a baby. He was married to Allo Allo actor Phoebe Scholfield, with whom he had two sons, Leopold and Freddie, who’re additionally actors.