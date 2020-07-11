Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will make a vampire movie together: report

HBO



Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage could see each other on screen again, but this time with roles very different from those starring in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

According to a Variety report, the actors are in negotiations with producer Legendary Pictures to star in a vampire movie titled Good Bad & Undead. According to the report, Dinklage will play Professor Van Helsing, a character from the novel. Dracula from Bram Stoker who fights against vampires. For her part, Momoa would give life to a vampire who has vowed never to kill again. The actors would play a duo of scammers who go from town to town asking their inhabitants for money to finish off alleged vampires. However, things will get complicated for them after a succulent reward is requested for the head of the Jason Momoa character and they have to flee.

According to the source source, Legendary has already closed an agreement for Max Barbakow (Palm Springs 2020) direct this film which is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, responsible for the script of the reboot Friday the 13th in 2009.

If the information is confirmed, it would be the first time that both actors return to share a project since it ended. Game of Thrones, a series that It has a total of eight seasons and whose ending divided its fans.

All images from Game of Thrones season 8 [fotos] To see photos