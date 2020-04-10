Japanese Manga Artist Sparks Silent Hills Rumors Again With Instagram Story

Japanese horror manga artist Suehiro Maruo has leaked suggestive pictures onto his Instagram story that indicate he’s engaged on the attainable return of Silent Hills. After its cancellation in 2015, followers yearned for the chances of what might have been with the thrilling challenge. Hypothesis of a hopeful return to the challenge has unfold quite a few instances since cancellation, however sadly, with every new rumor that rises Konami appears wanting to deny the potential of return.

If Silent Hills was to resurface, it’s possible that Konami would enlist in style horror manga artists onto its group, particularly for the reason that firm has carried out so earlier than. Junji Ito, the well-known manga artist behind Uzumaki and Tomie, collaborated with Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Torro in the course of the manufacturing of P.T. and Silent Hills.

In accordance with GamesRadar, it looks like Suehiro Maruo might doubtlessly be assembly to turn into an idea artist on the group for a brand new horror sport. The artist posted pictures onto his Instagram story of Konami HQ in Tokyo, Japan together with the doorway signal to Silent Hills with the caption “Afternoon invitation hope you will take part.” This is not the primary time an artist has leaked the potential of a brand new sport, however, sadly, Konami has rejected the rumors of a Silent Hills revival a number of instances, together with rumors of different studios shopping for the Silent Hill IP. Nonetheless, with extra studies accumulating by the day, it appears painfully apparent there’s at the least one thing taking place at Konami, even when it is not a Silent Hills sport outright.

With two movie variations and numerous video video games, Silent Hill has turn into a cult traditional within the horror style. The monsters that threaten gamers within the video games, similar to Pyramid Head and the Nurses, have turn into horror icons corresponding to these in slasher movies. Silent Hill and Resident Evil are among the longest standing horror franchises in video video games and repeatedly appear to rival each other. With the not too long ago re-released Resident Evil 3 by Capcom and resurgence of the horror style in video video games, Konami’s subsequent transfer could possibly be to faucet again into one in every of its most iconic properties.

It looks like followers of Silent Hills might not be capable to get the revival of the canceled sport all of them dreamed of, however the franchise should still return. Contemplating that PT has gained notoriety as a standout title with just a bit pattern, it is no shock followers hope to see the full-length model of what it was meant to be in all its horrific glory. A accomplished Konami sport with the identical parts as P.T. might stand to make waves in a style that is all of a sudden vaulted itself again into in style tradition.

Supply: Suehiro Maruo/Instagram (through GamesRadar)

