NEWS

Japan PM says to adopt economic policies with strong message

March 16, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

TOKYO (1) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talked about on Monday that he would take economic policies that carry a strong message with a company dedication, when requested just a few proposal for decreasing product sales tax.

Abe, speaking to parliament, moreover talked about he would take unprecedented economic policies to reply to the coronavirus impacts.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kaori Kaneko; Enhancing by Chris Gallagher

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *