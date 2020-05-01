Jang Sung Kyu dotes over his sons in Instagram update

Announcer and entertainer Jang Sung Kyu is overjoyed about his newly born son.

On April 30th, Jang Sung Kyu posted an image of his two sons with the caption: “brothers #JangHaJun, #JangYeJun The day we gave him his title. After I known as him Yejun he grew to become a flower to me. He is solely been right here for 4 days however what’s that realizing smile?”

The lovable update exhibits footage of his first son Hajun and his new son Yejun once they had been born. Yejun was born on April 26th, and Jang Sung Kyu is basking in his happiness over the brand new addition to his household.