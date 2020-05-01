Jang Hanna shares her thoughts on leaving YG Entertainment and preparing to debut solo on her own

In mild of her long-awaited solo debut on Might 1, former ‘Okay-Pop Star 3‘ contestant Jang Hanna shared her thoughts on her upcoming single “Runnaway” and extra by way of an interview with ‘TV Report‘.

First, Jang Hanna started, “I’ve promoted steadily by way of options up to now, however that is my first time preparing my own single so I am each nervous and excited. I ready for this single with numerous affection, and it feels model new.”

She additionally added, “I noticed as soon as once more that I am surrounded by good individuals. As a result of I was preparing the whole lot on my own after leaving YG Entertainment, there have been difficulties and I frightened lots, however so many individuals stepped up to assist me.”

Lastly, Jang Hanna described her upcoming debut single “Runnaway” with, “It is tropical-mood monitor primarily based on R&B sounds. Producer The Proof helped me create it. The music has a message of wanting to escape the mundane, on a regular basis life and run away with somebody you want. I hope that individuals will hear to it whereas driving on the street. I would really like for it to consolation individuals who stay the identical, boring day to day lives.”

Keep tuned for the complete launch of Jang Hanna’s debut single “Runnaway” in a couple of extra hours!