EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has signed on to direct When We Pray, a faith-based characteristic from Cinema Libre Studio and Hong Kong-based Combat to Fame Movies. Foxx co-wrote the script with Donald Ray “Speedy” Caldwell. The pic marks Foxx’s sophomore directorial outing following his debut movie, All-Star Weekend.

The plot is about two brothers who grow to be pastors at completely different church buildings in the identical neighborhood. One brother develops his church into a contemporary, high-tech congregation that makes use of digital gadgets and ATMs. The opposite brother follows a humbler path however quickly finds his church in decline and in want of monetary assist.

Manufacturing will start someday earlier than the tip of the 12 months. Cinema Libre Studio will produce at the side of Combat to Fame Movies, which is able to finance the pic for a funds underneath $5M.

The deal was negotiated by Philippe Diaz, founder and Chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, in addition to President of the Combat to Fame movie committee, with the involvement of Rodney Mason from Quick Mouse Movies who will function government producer.

“It’s an incredible honor to work with such a proficient and passionate man as Jamie Foxx and I’m happy to have our new, Combat to Fame companions onboard which is able to give Jamie the full freedom to make this movie which is near his coronary heart, thus launching this new distinctive collaboration,” mentioned Diaz.

“Jamie Foxx is a Hollywood celebrity–however audiences all over the world love him as nicely. Our robust relationships in China and different Asian nations will be certain that “When We Pray” can be enthusiastically acquired by Asian moviegoers,” added Carrie Wang, Chairman of Combat to Fame.

Foxx is coming off a critically acclaimed efficiency in Warner Bros’ authorized drama, Simply Mercy reverse Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson and directed by Destin Cretton. Subsequent up, he could be heard in Disney/Pixar’s first Black character-led animation movie, Soul, which is at present slated to hit theaters June 19.