Jamie Foxx: ‘Netflix is ​​a place for artists’

Two African American protagonists, a plot in New Orleans and touches of black pride. “Project Power” is committed to action and adrenaline from beginning to end, but actor Jamie Foxx especially stressed the value of platforms like Netflix supporting diverse projects like this one.

“Netflix is ​​a place for artists, a place where you can go to get muscle and where they protect you,” he considered in an interview with Efe.

“It’s great to be in this space,” said the Oscar winner for “Ray” (2004) about the possibility that African Americans can have a front-row presence in audiovisual production after decades of discrimination and neglect.

Foxx is the big star of “Project Power”, a thriller that lands on Netflix on Friday under the direction of four hands by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Nerve”, 2016) and with a cast that also includes Dominique Fishback, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro.

FIVE MINUTES TO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE

What would you do if a pill gave you superhuman powers for exactly five minutes?

That’s the question posed by this film about a mysterious and invaluable drug that includes all the usual ingredients of the genre: secret science experiments, non-stop chases and shootings, fearsome criminals, government agencies with dark intentions, family dramas and revenge, and a bit in a mood no matter how ugly the situation gets.

In the case of Art (Foxx), for example, his fight against this drug is motivated by the disappearance of his daughter.

“My character is an undercover policeman who is going through some problems and trying to find out who is selling this drug on the street,” he argued.

“His journey takes him to New Orleans (…). And there he meets Robin (Fishback), who knows who is selling this drug. So together they make this incredible team out of nowhere. Since then, her travels have paralleled that of the other: she teaches her about life and vice versa, “he explained.

PRESENT AND FUTURE BLACK

At 52, Foxx no longer has anything to prove after a career that includes such compelling titles as “Collateral” (2004) or “Django Unchained” (2012).

So, very interested in passing the baton to the new black generations, he dedicated a large part of the interview to praising his “incredible” partner Dominique Fishback.

“People like Dominique are going to change (the entertainment situation) – we’re going to get in her bandwagon and she’s going to lead us through this incredible time,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see her do all kinds of things. What I love about Dominique is that she says, ‘Hey, I’m black, I’m beautiful and I’m also universal in the way I see the world,’ ”she explained.

Without having turned 30 yet, Fishback can boast of having worked twice with the renowned producer and screenwriter David Simon (“The Wire”, 2002-2008) on the series “Show Me a Hero” (2015) and “The Deuce ”(2017-2019).

In the case of “Project Power”, the actress had it easy to create on the screen the peculiar and close relationship, almost of father and daughter, that she has with the character of Foxx.

“I was lucky enough to see Jamie with his little girl. I would bring her on set and we would do things together like Halloween. And she is always praising her daughters, ”she recalled.

“So it’s not difficult to want to have a father like Jamie (…). I admire him a lot, so that came naturally ”, he considered.

Katie Holmes y Jamie Foxx (Reform Agency)

Finally, Foxx hoped that in the future it will not stand out as something striking that there is diversity in a movie or a series but that it has simply become normal.

“I want it to be ordinary. When you eat pizza you don’t say ‘I’m eating pizza from Italy’. You just eat pizza. And that is what I want our experiences to be in terms of art ”, he indicated.

There he mentioned the extraordinary milestone of “Black Panther” (2018) and pointed out that, fortunately, the myth in Hollywood of “black doesn’t travel” has already been overcome, that is, that black films supposedly did not triumph outside the United States. .UU.

“We still have our problems, but we are settling, we are settling …”, he closed. EFE News