James Gunn shares a new Guardians of the Galaxy mixtape on Spotify

Marvel



If you danced like nobody saw you while listening to the soundtrack of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn has a gift ready for you. The director prepared a long new playlist of Guardians on Spotify with more songs from the 1960s and 1970s, inspiring nostalgia for those sounds soft rock and pop rock with whom Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) dances with pleasure when touring extraterrestrial planets.

“Today I added the playlist Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy, “Gunn wrote Monday, April 20, on her Instagram account.

The cassette with mixed songs by Peter Quill, a gift from his mother Meredith shortly before his death, connects him to Earth while he, as Star Lord, lives great adventures in outer space.

Not all of Peter’s mother’s favorite songs were heard in the first two movies of the saga, but the wonder is that they can all be enjoyed in this playlist, perfect to listen to while working from home.

“I never intended to share these songs, because I may use them in future movies,” wrote Gunn.

“But I think the need for all of us to have some joy in these difficult times is beyond all that.”

Listens Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix, featuring songs by David Bowie, Lou Reed, Stevie Wonder and many more artists on Spotify.

