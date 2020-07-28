James Gunn says Guardians 3 and Suicide Squad will not be delayed

Marvel Studios



The pandemic of COVID-19 It not only affected Hollywood with the closing of movie theaters and the delay in the release of films scheduled in March, April, May and June. There is also the behind-the-scenes drama of the movies and series that have stopped their filming and pre-production work due to the confinement and social distancing rules imposed by hundreds of countries.

There are already notable examples of this, such as Mission Impossible 7, which stopped filming in Italy in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. But director James Gunn, who has two films under his responsibility —The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Pictures and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Disney—, he assured in a tweet that none of these productions will be affected by delays during the pandemic.

“Right now there is no reason for the release date of The Suicide Squad. We are ahead in the calendar [de producción]. We were very lucky that we finished filming and organized the editing from home (thanks to a post-production team and a forward-looking studio) before quarantine, “Gunn wrote.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Of course, Gunn won’t be able to direct the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy – for which he already wrote the script – until it’s over. The Suicide Squad and its promotional campaign has ended in 2021. Hence, the filmmaker is not concerned about whether COVID-19 affects the production of Guardians 3.

If you want to know what will be the next releases of Marvel Studios, you can consult this note that refers to the Disney’s new release schedule for the next two years.

The Suicide Squad will premiere on August 6, 2021 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 There is no release date in theaters yet.

