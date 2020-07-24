James Gunn Hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Party on Twitter

Marvel Studios



Director of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn was the host of a party online Thursday night, April 23, to watch the second movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga on Twitter.

He was accompanied by the Mantis interpreter, the actress Pom Klementieff, and by Gef the Ravager himself (actor Steve Agee). Is watch party occurs when many people are homebound under quarantine due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

“Sean Gunn finally wrote to me to tell himself he would be joining too,” added James Gunn Thursday afternoon (Sean Gunn responded by saying he had turned off his cell phone and was reading a book).

The dynamics of this party online It was simple: Fans got online watching the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Disney Plus, iTunes or Blu-ray at 6:00 pm PT and tweeted their impressions using the hashtags # GotGVol2 and #QuarantineWatchParty.

At the beginning of the week, James Gunn shared a new Spotify mixtape from Guardians of the Galaxy with more songs from the 1960s and 1970s. “Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for your enjoyment, “Gunn wrote on Instagram Monday.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Still in development without a set release date, the actor who brings the English voice to Groot’s character Vin Diesel confirmed in March 2020 that Guardians of the Galaxy to appear in Thor’s fourth movie. Diesel also said that there will be no baby or teen Groot in Guardians 3, but a “Groot Alfa”; but did not specify which version of the character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

