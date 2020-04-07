James Drury Dies: Star Of Long-Running Western ‘The Virginian’ Was 85

James Drury, who performed the mysterious, anonymous title character on the 1960s NBC Western The Virginian, died at the moment of pure causes. He was 85. His dying was introduced on the actor’s Fb web page by his longtime assistant, Karen Lindsey.

“It’s with immense unhappiness that I allow you to all know that James Drury, our beloved Virginian and expensive pal handed away this morning of pure causes,” Lindsey wrote. “He will likely be missed a lot. It’s past phrases.”

The Virginian was TV’s first 90-minute Western and ended up being one among its longest operating and enduring, airing almost 250 episodes from 1962-71. Drury’s character by no means revealed his actual title as he “compelled his concept of legislation and order on a Wyoming Territory group within the 1890s.” That was Medication Bow, and the Virginian was the foreman of Shiloh Ranch.

The Virginian was primarily based on the 1904 novel that additionally impressed theatrical options in 1914, 1929 — with Gary Cooper within the title function — and 1946.

It was a slow-building sequence, ratings-wise, rating as No. 26 amongst all primetime sequence for its inaugural 1962-63 season. It might peak in the course of the 1966-67 season, ending tied for 10th for the 12 months in a three-network period.

The Virginian continues to air in reruns across the nation. Simply final week, Drury made a short look in a “We Journey Collectively” public-service announcement from INSP.

Earlier than he landed the Virginian gig, Drury guested on dozens of TV Westerns and some options beginning within the mid-1950s. He had roles on such sequence as Gunsmoke, Have Gun – Will Journey, Rawhide, Wagon Practice, Cheyenne, Dying Valley Days and Perry Mason.

Lindsey mentioned memorial plans are TBA