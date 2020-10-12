Chief Minister Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojana 2021: Application

The Delhi government will give the fee coaching class for the civil services examination to the SC, ST students of the society.

The government of Delhi will help the lower caste students to creak the government exam. The students with SC/ST caster will get free coaching from the government.

However, not all the SC/St candidates will get the free coaching class from the government. Only talented candidates of the SC/St caste will get free coaching from the government for the civil services exam like IAS, IPS, IFS, etc.

The unemployment rate is higher in India. So that the government will train the talented student for the civil services examination, and they are giving the free tuition classes to the SC/ ST candidates.

Chief Minister Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojana 2021:

The Delhi government will give the free tuition classes to the talented SC/ AT candidate of the state. Normally, the candidate with SC/St caste will not get proper direction for their future.

Due to a lack of finance, they can not take adequate education for the civil services examination and so that they can not be able to creak the examination. The unemployment level in the SC/ST caste is higher.

To decrease the unemployment level, the government has introduced the scheme in which the government of Delhi will give the free coaching class to the SC/ST candidate. With the help of the scheme, interested people can get the coaching class, and they can get success.

When they got to crack the government exam, then they will get a job in the government office. Due to which the family condition of the candidate will improve. The people from the SC/St caste will get the benefits from the scheme.

However, in the long term, they can able to get the proper salary income from the government as the government job has job security.

Essential Features of the Jai Bhim Pratibha scheme:

The government will only offer the free coaching class fro the civil service to the candidate of SC/St candidates of the state.

The government has set the income barrier in the scheme. According to the scheme, the government will only offer to those students whose family income is less than 6 lakh. More than 6 lakh family income families will not get the benefits of the scheme.

The family with less than 2 lakh family income will get 100% benefits from coaching class fees. They do not have to pay any charges of the coaching institute, and they will get free coaching of IAS, IPS, IFS exams.

The family with an income between 2 lakh to 6 lakh will get a 75% discount on the fees of the coaching institute. That means the people of SC/ST cast will have to pay the 25% amount of the coaching institute.

When you are applying for the second time for the coaching institute and free training, then you will have to pay a 50% amount of the fees.

Eligibility Criteria of the scheme and document requires for the Jai Bhim Pratibha scheme:

The students should belong to the SC/ST caste.

The candidate from SC/ST caste will have to a permanent resident of the Delhi state. Then also they can get the proper advantage of the scheme.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the students have to clear the class 10th and 12th examination from the school of Delhi state.

The person with SC/ST caste has to submit some documents for verification purposes to avail of the benefits of the scheme. The list of the document is given below: