Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kits Scheme 2020-21 (YSR Educational Kit) to Govt. School Students

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to contributes the school kits to the students of the school. The government has launched this scheme for the encouragement of the study. However, the government wants to decrease the drop out ratio of the state.

The dropout ration belongs that if the students do not have the money to take study and so that they are leaving their study due to their financial condition. This ration is called the dropout ratio of the state. The total number of students who have to drop their studies due to the economic situation is taken into consideration.

About Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kits Scheme 2020-21:

The government is announcing this scheme to provide the education kits to the students of the government school. Due to this kit, the students will get encouraged to come to school. However, education is the most important thing to take.

Every person should have to take education in their life. The persona can take education by going to school. But due to weak financial conditions in India, the parents of the children forces them to drop their study.

To overcome this situation, the government has made a government school. In the government school, the student can get free education from the government. However, the quality of education can not remain constant.

The student is not attending government school due to a lack of education quality. The government is also providing good teachers in the school, and they will study the students of the school.

However, many great scientists or humans have studied in a government school. Today, the state government will provide the school education kits to the students who come to a government school.

The main idea behind this scheme is to increase the number of students in government schools. Due to this scheme, the number of students in the government school will increase, and they will get an education from the school.

What are the benefits of this scheme?

Under this scheme, the government will give the educational kits to the students of the government school. In the education kits, the government includes three pairs of school uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belts, and one school bag.

The government will give the education kits to the students who are studying in the class 1st to 10th. The uniforms that are included in the education kits will help the students to wear and come to school.

The government will give a total of 43 lakh students the education kits. So a total of 43 lakh students will get the educational kits and so that they can take the proper education kits in the government school.

The government allocates the total amount of Rs. 648 crore in the scheme. The Andhra Pradesh government will launch this scheme on 5th October 2020. The cost of each kit is about Rs. 1350.

Will the students have to apply for the scheme?

After reading about the scheme, the students have one question about the scheme that is if any students have to apply for the scheme to take advantage of the scheme. The answer to your question is here.

There is no need to apply for the scheme as we all know that the government will distribute the education kits to the students of the government school. The government will distribute the kits to the school directly. The education kits provide to the students on the first day of the school.

However, due to the CORONA pandemic, the government is not allowed the school to open. As when the school will open the education kits are provided to the students. This scheme helps the government in the development of the state.

This scheme will also develop the personality of the person. However, education will change the life of a person.