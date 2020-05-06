Jaejoong’s vocals impress the general audience in a special collaboration with the Japanese legendary singer Tamaki Koji

Jaejoong carried out “Melody“, a Japanese traditional, accompanied by its unique legendary singer Tamaki Koji on NHK BS Premium’s『Tamaki Koji Present』this Could third (the efficiency section was recorded in late March).

Tamaki Koji commented about their special duet on April, 2nd: “I’ve by no means considered singing「Melody」in collaboration with anyone else. It is the solely music that I’ll sing freely following my moods. Nevertheless, this time, after I heard Jaejoong singing it, I informed him I’ll help and sing it following his personal means, that is how I felt. We had an fulfilling second singing the music collectively.“

Jaejoong was humbled and grateful for this excellent alternative with a large senior.

Their collaboration garnered additionally a lot of consideration and praises from the general audience:

-Tweet of a producer,director: “Essentially the most highly effective collaboration! Two nice singers!“

-Tamaki Koji’s elder brother tweeted: “My brother was saying: “Jaejoong‘s Melody is nice.” from earlier than.

–I hardly ever watch TV however I occurred to see Tamaki Koji sing. He’s a nice singer in fact however a singer who was singing subsequent to him, JeJung? was additionally so nice. He appears to be Korean however to my shock he was singing a Japanese music so superbly.

–What I consider JaeJoong-san is, moreover he’s sooo good at singing, he actually loves singing. That is what all the time involves my thoughts. And he’s too good trying.

–I don’t know a lot about JaeJoong-san however I used to be impressed that he sang a music so superbly in Japanese in the nation which isn’t his dwelling. Melody was good.

-Watching Tamaki Koji present, I used to be shocked to search out a singer named Jaejoong-san was singing so nicely. By no means imagined a singer who can sing a Tamaki’s music like that. Not unhealthy in any respect.

-Tamaki’s fan: “Wow this development is because of JaeJoong-san”

-I rewatched the a part of Melody by Tamaki & JaeJoong ^_^ & it was so good!! It’s actually superior for J-JUN to sing with Tamaki Koji~. I’m sorry to say however I solely know his title & face due to HYDE. I turned a little in what sort of music he’s into.

-I loved Tamaki present 〜The songs I’ve listened since my pal strongly really useful.

LAVENDER

Neglect-me-not

Simply One other Woman

Not possible

I really like these songs & I’ve supported him. Thanks for the charity work to medical front-lines.

-Then once more I’m watching Koji present which I recorded. Which teams did JaeJoong-san belong to? ♪Melody of Tamaki-san is creating a superb ambiance.

-JaeJoong-kun sings so nicely. As he loves the music he’s made the lyrics his personal.

-‘Melody’ has been lined many instances, however most singers don’t handle to go away Tamaki’s picture. Nevertheless after I listened to JaeJoong-san in ‘the Covers’ I believed he has made it his personal.

I keep in mind this (when watching Tamaki Koji present).

-Once more I knew about JaeJoong-san (his look on TV)

by the development chart. I hurried to observe the program solely to search out it’s over T.T

His voice reaches folks hearts all the extra in a time of issue.-JaeJoong-san’s singing was 500M instances as nice as I had imagined. I would like him to sing all totally different songs.

-JaeJoong‘s music was superior as all the time. I used to be much more touched that Tamaki Koji-san was matching J-JUN’s Key. ⭐︎ Thanks for the great duet!!

-Lastly I watched Tamaki Koji present that I had recorded. As for JaeJoong-san, I’ve heard of his title however I’m shocked to hearken to his music for the first time correctly. There’s a soul in his music 👍 Being a center aged male Tamaki’s fan it’s fairly uncommon for me to say that “This younger singer is nice!” It’s a new discovery 👀 I feel I’ll examine his different songs on YouTube.

-Our over 80 grandpa is normally in a daze however he was impressed by the singing voices of Tamaki-san & JaeJoong saying “Very nicely …😍” I ask for the rerun of the music program that inspired even the aged, Koji Tamaki Present (aired on 5/3) by the terrestrial channel 🙏

-Jaejoong-san’s singing was 500M instances as nice as I had imagined. I would like him to sing all totally different songs.

and so on…

