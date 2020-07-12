Jada Pinkett’s infidelity, Will Smith’s wife, breaks record

The episode of the Red Table Talk program in which Jada Pinkett confessed to her husband Will Smith that an infidelity broke records on Facebook.

According to Deadline, the chapter set a record for the most views in 24 hours with 15 million views, setting a new goal on Facebook Watch.

In the video, Jada, 48, is seen confessing that she had an affair with musician August Alsina in a period when she was separated from Will, 51.

Previously, the record was held at 7.6 million with another episode of Red Table Talk with the socialite Jordyn Woods.