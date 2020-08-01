Jack Dorsey to donate $ 1 billion to fight COVID-19

Getty Images



Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey said April 7 that he will donate $ 1 billion in Square stock to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a Twitter thread, Dorsey said he would transfer $ 1 billion of his Square stake (“28 percent of my wealth,” he added) to the Start Small Foundation to create a fund in response to COVID-19. Within the tweet, Dorsey included a link from Google Sheets so that people could see the movement of money and offer more transparency.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

The businessman in the thread indicated that once the coronavirus pandemic passes, his resources will focus on promoting the health and education of girls, as well as universal basic income (UBI). Dorsey said these sectors are “the best long-term solution to the problems facing the world.”

But why take Square action and not Twitter? Dorsey replied that only because he owns Square more than Twitter.

Twitter recently updated the rules of their strategy to combat disinformation During the COVID-19 outbreak, a disease that has infected more than 1 million people and caused more than 81,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

