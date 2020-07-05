J Balvin takes refuge in meditation to maintain his mental health

Colombian artist J Balvin decided to share the recipe for his “peace of mind” and what has protected him from “falling into temptations and vices of this artistic life”. This is meditation, a practice that keeps him “focused”, as he assured in an interview with Efe.

“I started meditating at age 20. I mean, I’ve been meditating for fifteen years. It is something that has allowed me to get out of an anxiety crisis and, with medicines, also manage depression, “explained the artist, who has openly referred to the tools that he finds most” valuable “to manage his mental health.

“I think meditation is one of the reasons why I have not fallen into drugs or alcohol, or into scandals. It allows me, despite so much tide, to go down to the depth of the sea and then face the waves more calmly, “she said.

“That does not mean that nothing moves me. It is the opposite, but I can handle things better. Meditation is like psychiatric medicine, like putting on swamp boots to go through a swamp. I see it as something preventive to be well when the problems come, “reflected the 35-year-old artist.

Regarding his fascination with this practice, Balvin also stressed that it is something that has been scientifically confirmed, since “meditation makes the brain secrete more serotonin, so it is calmer.”

J Balvin surprised this week by opening the doors of his home on the outskirts of the Colombian city of Medellín to the prestigious magazine Architectural Digest to present his house in which a strong Japanese inspiration predominates, with finishes and minimalist, but warm decoration.

There she has spent the more than three months that she has been in isolation with her partner, the model and former Miss Argentina 2014, Valentina Ferrer. He has also enjoyed the visit of his family and some close friends.

In that house he is Jose and not Balvin. His first name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin. There he has nothing related to his professional activities, not even a CD, for which he declared himself “grateful” to have such a space to spend these days.

“Over time one begins to know how his body and brain works. When there is exhaustion, or something emotionally strong, or stress above normal, that is a trigger, “acknowledged the artist, who has been hospitalized twice as a result of situations like the ones he described.

“So I take great care of myself. Ideally, I meditate twice a day. At least one. Meditation is something sacred for me, “he stressed. But also, he emphasized that he cares for food, his habits, the people who” surround him “, as well as” the places “he frequents. Furthermore,” I am very disciplined with my medicine for prevent ”depression and anxiety, confessed the artist.

This does not mean that during the quarantine I stopped working or that everything was introspection. The explosion of the coronavirus crisis found him within days of releasing his album “Colores”, on which he had worked for almost a year.

His discipline and organization had led him to plan promotion with the American press in early February, in the days after his Super Bowl appearance with Jennifer Lopez, but still, he considered postponing the launch until his fans urged him to “Fill such dark weather with colors”.

That’s why little by little he has been releasing singles. This week it was “Negro”, a song he presented accompanied by a video dominated by that color, as he had previously done with “Morado”, “Blanco”, “Amarillo”, “Rojo”, “Azul”, “Rosa” , “Green” and “Gray”. But the video clip for “Arcoiris” is still missing.

He also accepted Deepak Chopra’s invitation to do a guided 21-day meditation in Spanish because he indicated that “at this time it is essential to take care of the mind”. The program in Spanish consists of listening to a recording that begins with a different reflection of Balvin each day and continues with instructions with the voice of a woman and of Chopra himself.

In addition, this Thursday he launched a fundraising campaign for the organization “Feeding America”, which finances 200 food banks in the United States. This initiative joins donation initiatives in Colombia and live online presentations to support philanthropic campaigns.