J Balvin joins Apple to expand programs on musical stations

The technological giant Apple announced this Tuesday that it is expanding its live radio stations from one to three and in the main one, Apple Music 1, it will have several programs dedicated to “celebrating” Latin music, including a “show” of Colombian artist J Balvin.

On a note, the Cupertino (California) -based company reveals that its flagship station, Beats 1, will be renamed Apple Music 1 and will offer two more: Apple Music Hits, with famous songs from the decades between 1980 and 2000, and Apple Music Country, specialized in this musical genre.

Apple Music 1, based on the success of Beats 1 since its opening in 2015, “is the epicenter of the conversation about pop culture and artist-led programming, and the global destination for artists from around the world to debut music. , make announcements and speak directly to your fans. “

In that sense, this station will have “various contents that show the good times of Latin music around the world, such as the new program by J Balvin and spaces so loved by listeners such as’ Dale Play! with Sandra Peña ‘and’ La Fórmula Radio con El Gurú “, highlights Apple.

On the Apple Music Hits station, listeners will be able to listen to a catalog of hits from several decades and also programs with well-known artists and presenters that tell the stories of the most popular songs, as well as exclusive spaces of the Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Alanis Morissette or Snoop Dogg, among others.

For its part, Apple Music Country aims to be “one of the cornerstones of country music”, with speakers representing the genre and exclusive spaces from more than a dozen artists, from Kelsea Ballerini or Dierks Bentley to Florida Georgia Line or Carrie Underwood.

With the three live stations, available in 165 countries, Apple Music faces rivals such as Pandora or Spotify and seeks to provide “a global platform for artists of all genres to speak, create and share music with their fans,” he said. his vice president, Oliver Schusser.