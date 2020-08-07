J Balvin, Don Omar and Bad Bunny accompany Jowell & Randy on their new album

The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy released this Thursday their new album “Viva el perreo”, which has the collaborations, among others, of J Balvin, Don Omar and Bad Bunny, as producer, as well as self-declared this Friday 7 August the “National Day of Perreo”.

This is the artist’s sixth studio album, which has 14 songs with collaborations that include those current leaders of the genre and others such as De La Ghetto and Miky Woodz, among others, reported his agency today.

Bad Bunny, under his pseudonym Saint Benedict, is a producer on most tracks. The album, with 14 previously unreleased songs, is now available on all digital platforms.

With this work, the duo seeks to celebrate the international growth of reggaeton, and the drive and strength that this type of music has acquired around the world.

Along with the launch of “Viva El Perreo”, the artists declare this Friday as the “International Day of Perreo”, a movement, they say, that represents the positivism, emotion and cultural impact that the urban genre has brought to the world of entertainment.

“We are very proud of this new album. We are grateful to everyone who participated in the creation of each song, and we are very excited to celebrate this release with all of our fans, who have been with us from day one. We want everyone to enjoy it and join us today in celebrating the ‘International Day of Perreo’, ”said the duo.

“Viva El Perreo” not only has Jowell & Randy as composers of their songs, but also Dirty Joe, Guelo Star, DJ Gun-B, Maicol Super Star and Matt Lyon.

Likewise, in the musical production of the songs, DJ Blass, DJ Fermin, DJ Orma, Fade, Jay Music, Keityn, Leo RD, Los Hitmen, Mista Greenzz, Subelo Neo, Tezzel, Urba and Rome stand out.

Jowell and Randy’s last release was “Anaranjado”, along with J Balvin, and it was the first single that was released as part of “Viva El Perreo”.

This song was positioned in the top 20 of Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales list, and has become a trend, reaching more than 22 million views in its music video.

Throughout their long artistic career, Jowell & Randy are considered one of the many pioneers of reggaeton, as they have released great musical hits that have become classics of Latin popular music.