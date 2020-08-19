J Balvin and Beyoncé, among Barack Obama’s favorites

Barack Obama, former President of the United States, published on Monday a list of his favorite songs of the summer, which includes songs by artists such as J Balvin, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

“During the last few months, I have spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer, including songs by some of the artists from this week’s Democratic Convention. I hope you enjoy it, “Obama posted.

The list, published on their social networks, is made up of fifty songs, among which are “Un Día (One Day)”, a collaboration of J Balvin with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

In addition, there are songs like “Already”, by Beyoncé with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer; “Impressions” by John Coltrane; Chika’s “CROWN”; “Falling”, by Frank Ocean; “Know you Bare”, by Andrea Valle and “Made it”, by Teyana Taylor, among others.

The former President included various musical genres, such as hip hop, country, jazz, pop, rock, R&B, reggae and reggaeton, with musicians such as Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, HAIM, Sheryl Crow, HER, Chet Baker, Nina Simone and Rihanna with Drake.

Among his 50 recommendations he included that of artists who will participate in the Democratic Convention, which began on Monday and will end this Thursday.

This is not the first time that Obama shares a similar list with his followers, in December of last year he also did a similar exercise.

Songs like “Con Altura” by Rosalía; “Baila, Baila, Baila”, remix of Ozuna with Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, J Balvin and Farruko, and “Jícama” by Angélica García were some of the Latin songs that he included.