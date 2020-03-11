Ivan on Tech Clashes With Richard Heart in Latest Cointelegraph Crypto Duel

Distinguished crypto Youtuber Ivan On Tech and HEX founder Richard Heart conflict on every part crypto in Cointelegraph’s newest crypto duel.

The 2 crypto celebrities focus on Richard Heart’s controversial cryptocurrency HEX, which started crashing shortly after its launch in December.

Ivan concedes that Richard might need misled traders by promising HEX would be the quickest appreciating asset in human historical past. Nonetheless, he refrains from calling the cryptocurrency an outright rip-off:

“All in all, probably a nasty challenge, however a rip-off? I don’t assume so.”

Richard, on the opposite hand, denies any wrongdoing and factors to HEX’s “pumpamentals”, which means the function which is able to supposedly permit his cryptocurrency to outperform Bitcoin:

“Costs dropping 95% will not be sufficient to outline one thing a rip-off. Bitcoin dropped 85% […] The query is that if it is getting again up.”

The 2 additionally clashed on the importance of Bitcoin’s hashrate reaching an all-time excessive on March 1. Ivan acknowledged the important thing significance of hash fee in offering safety to the Bitcoin community, saying:

“Hashrate is internet constructive […] the extra hashrate, the extra funding, the extra exercise on the community”

Richard Heart disagrees, blaming miners for dumping Bitcoin and polluting the setting.

“Folks faux the hashrate protects the coin and makes it safer whereas all the issues the coin has ever had come from software program bugs and hashrate has nothing to do with software program bugs.”

The 2 additionally debated the easiest way to identify a crypto rip-off, the effectiveness of Greenback Price Averaging Bitcoin in addition to different funding methods.

For extra debates with most influential folks in crypto, don’t overlook to subscribe to Cointelegraph’s Youtube channel!