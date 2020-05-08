NEWS

IU x Suga’s “Eight” scores a certified all-kill!

May 8, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

IU’s new music “Eight” that includes BTS‘ Suga has scored a certified all-kill on the home music charts.

Launched again on Might 6 at 6 PM KST, “Eight” has since reigned #1 quite a few home realtime and every day charts for the previous two days. As of Might eight at 7:30 PM KST, “Eight” is #1 on all 6 main realtime and every day charts together with Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada FLO, and VIBE bumping the monitor as much as #1 on the realtime iChart as nicely.

Congratulations, IU and Suga!

