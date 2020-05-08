IU x Suga’s “Eight” scores a certified all-kill!

IU’s new music “Eight” that includes BTS‘ Suga has scored a certified all-kill on the home music charts.

Launched again on Might 6 at 6 PM KST, “Eight” has since reigned #1 quite a few home realtime and every day charts for the previous two days. As of Might eight at 7:30 PM KST, “Eight” is #1 on all 6 main realtime and every day charts together with Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada FLO, and VIBE bumping the monitor as much as #1 on the realtime iChart as nicely.

iChart™ 올킬(All Kill)을 축하합니다! (6대 음원 사이트 10개 음악 차트 1위)

아이유 (IU) – 에잇(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS) (Feat. SUGA) pic.twitter.com/qVUf2YoRQG — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) Might 7, 2020

Congratulations, IU and Suga!