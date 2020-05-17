IU wins #1 on this week’s ‘Inkigayo’ + performances from H&D, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, and more!

SBS‘s ‘Inkigayo‘ aired its newest episode with energetic and enjoyable performances from your favourite idols!

On in the present day’s episode, DooRi debuted with “Magnificence Advisory,” Bolbbalgan4 returned with “Hug,” BVNDIT made a comeback with “Jungle,” and NU’EST got here again with “I am In Bother.”

As for the winner, the nominees had been Taeyeon‘s “Completely satisfied,” IU‘s “Eight,” and Oh My Lady‘s “Nonstop.” In the long run, IU gained together with her single “Eight.”

Different performers had been GWSN, Natty, Jongup, ASTRO, H&D, April, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, Woo!ah!, CRAVITY, and FANATICS.

Take a look at choose full cams of this week’s performances beneath!

COMEBACK: BVNDIT

H&D

Woo!ah!

Oh My Lady

NCT Dream

April