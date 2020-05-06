IU shows off her ‘gangster’ shoulders in adorable and swag filled baby photo

IU revealed a baby photo that shows off her childhood swag.

The adorable photo, uploaded to IU’s Instagram story, dates again to 1998 and shows the favored actress and artist strutting down the road with confidence and angle. The caption reads: “Strolling proudly wherever I’m going”. The image has since garnered the eye of netizens, who have been fast to coo over the adorable image and IU’s shoulders, stating:

“The lovable appeal of IU’s childhood days.”

“Hahaha that is so cute.”

“Cute Ji Eun who places quite a lot of pressure in her shoulders.”

It looks as if IU’s childhood appeal has stayed with her to today. What do you suppose?