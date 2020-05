IU has dropped her music video for “Eight” that includes BTS’ SUGA!

Within the MV, IU accesses an animated realm of nostalgia by way of a futuristic machine. “Eight” not solely options SUGA, but it surely was produced by the BTS rapper as properly. The lyrics inform the story of a 28-year-old, which displays each IU and SUGA’s ages.

Watch IU’s “Eight” MV above, and tell us what you assume in the feedback beneath.