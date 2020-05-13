IU cutely recalls boasting about Post Malone following her SNS to her younger brother + process of working on ‘Eight’ with SUGA

IU sat down with 1TheK‘s ‘Look Me Up‘ in gentle of the discharge of her new single “Eight” feat. BTS‘s SUGA, to personally look herself up by way of varied online search engines like google and yahoo and communities!

In 1TheK’s ‘Look Me Up’ sequence, stars search their names by way of online portals and communities and verify their celeb profiles, learn netizens’ feedback, and many others. In IU’s case, she was very stunned by how detailed and correct her wiki profile was, and commented, “This will need to have been written by a Uaena!”

Subsequent, IU was directed to an online hip-hop group! There, one submit talked about that IU and American rapper Post Malone have been following one another on Instagram. Right here, IU defined the ordeal by recalling, “Somebody advised me that Post Malone adopted me on SNS, after which I forgot about it. Now, my younger brother is presently finding out overseas within the U.S. I requested him in the future, ‘Who’s the preferred musician within the U.S. lately?’ and he stated, ‘Anybody who got here after Post Malone is price nothing’. So then, I stated, ‘Do you know Post Malone adopted me on SNS?’, and he actually went loopy! That made me need to exhibit to him a little bit extra, so I ended up following [Post Malone] again whereas my brother was wanting.”

Later on, IU additionally shared the process of working on “Eight” with BTS’s SUGA. She revealed, “The process went in a short time. We did not spend a lot time wracking our brains or something like that. SUGA despatched me his monitor, after which I added a melody over it and despatched it again, and that after a bit of forwards and backwards like that, it was straight to recording. I was so grateful.”

Try IU’s full ‘Look Me Up’ expertise, above!