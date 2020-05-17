IU and fans celebrate her birthday with generous donation to children’s charity orgs

IU and her fans celebrated her birthday with a generous donation to children’s charity organizations.

On Might 16, her label EDAM Leisure posted the 2 donation certificates beneath alongside with the message, “Might 16. In celebration of IU’s birthday, IU nad UAENA have shared heat with the world. They are saying that due to how issues are in society for the time being, the mount of assist given to these in want has decreased. Like how IU and UAENA signify two entities who share the identical coronary heart even when far aside, let’s hold doing good collectively. Have a contented day immediately.”

IU and fans donated 51.6 million Received ($41842.73 USD) to each ChildFund Korea and Strolling With Us Kids’s Basis beneath the identify ‘IUAENA’.

IU celebrated her 27th birthday on the set of the upcoming movie ‘Dream‘.