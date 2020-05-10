NEWS

ITZY’s Yuna Impresses Fans with Her Artwork

May 10, 2020
ITZY’s Yuna just lately shared a few of her paintings throughout VLive broadcast and followers have been instantly impressed by the feminine idol’s expertise.

Yuna talked about up to now how a lot she loves to color and have shared one in all her paintings to their followers, MIDZYs.

Throughout her two latest dwell broadcasts, the rookie idol confirmed extra of her work.

ITZY’s maknae was revealed to be a floorball participant earlier than she debuted as an idol and even acquired awards as an athlete.

Yuna fondly talked about that apart from enjoying sports activities, portray and drawing, she additionally did ballet.

Certainly, a multitalented queen!

