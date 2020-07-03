It’s official: The Playstation 5 event will be on June 11

CNET



Sony will announce the games for the PlayStation 5 on June 11 after it was postponed in the face of protests in the United States and other parts of the world.

Sony said Monday, June 8, it will also allocate $ 1 million to support anti-racism organizations. The new event date is announced days after the Japanese firm originally postponed the event Planned for June 4 to allow protesters more scope during the protests.

Thursday’s event will not be on the console, but on video games. Sony will announce some of the original games that the company plans to release at the same time as the PS5 later this year. The event will be on Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Sony already gave some technical details of the console and showed the game controller DualSense, but information such as price, official sale date and characteristics of the console, as well as its design, are still missing.

Sony will focus on games because the Asian firm is aware of how bad Microsoft did with the announcements of some games for the Xbox Series X in recent weeks and wants to demonstrate the potential of the PS5 with the games that will come for it.

Sony is expected to make other similar announcements with events known as State of Play. The next similar event would be in August, according to reports.

