It’s official: The OnePlus Nord to be announced on July 21

Angela Lang / CNET



Confirmed: OnePlus will announce its new mid-range phone OnePlus Nord July 21. This was reported by the company with invitations sent to the media, including CNET.

The event, as leaked on Monday, July 6, will be global, broadcast around the world and via virtual reality apps on Android and iOS. Likewise, OnePlus reported that the cell phone, despite not yet being announced, will soon go out in pre-sale on a company page (which is not yet available at the time of writing).

The event will air on July 21 at 9 a.m. PST via mobile apps. The event’s app, called Nord Launch, is now available on Google Play and the App Store.

The invitations to this event were leaked on Monday and are identical to the images posted on the internet. The original source was Ishan Agarwal, a young leaker who has been gaining a good reputation. Agarwal posted the images but then, for no reason, deleted the tweet. Different media such as Android Police reproduced the images.

In the post, a series of objects were seen in which the word Nord is mentioned. OnePlus revealed last week that the phone, formerly known as OnePlus Z, will carry the official name OnePlus Nord, marking the first time that word has been used on its phones.

The invitations also anticipate that the announcement event will be in virtual reality. The invitations have references to a OnePlus India page, but the address is not available at press time.

Agarwal said in his original tweet that OnePlus will give away some people who follow the launch event accessories and other company products, although it is not mentioned if the OnePlus Nord will be one of the possible gifts.

The OnePlus Nord will be a mid-range phone priced at around $ 300. It is rumored that it will have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate, on-screen fingerprint reader, between 6GB or 12GB of RAM and a 64 megapixel main camera.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:40 a.m. Pacific of the United States to add information of the confirmed event.

