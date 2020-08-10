It’s official: George RR Martin is on his way to ‘jail’

It’s official, the New Zealand government can now put the writer behind bars George R.R.Martin for breaking his word.

In May 2019, the writer had set a limit to deliver the new book in the saga A Song of Ice and Fire that inspired the series Game of Thrones on HBO. In fact, the author received an invitation from the New Zealand government to settle in these lands and finish The Winds of Winter, but this is what the writer replied then:

“As for finishing my book … I’m afraid New Zealand would distract me greatly. Better to stay here in Westeros for now. But something if I tell you – If I don’t have The Winds of Winter on my hands when I get to Worldcon in New Zealand , they have my formal, written permission to put me in prison in a little cabin on White Island, overlooking the sulfuric acid lake, until I finish. As long as the acid fumes don’t affect my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine. ” he blogged on May 21.

Well, the “Worldcon” (World Science Fiction Convention), began this July 29 and there is no indication of the new installment of Martin. Perhaps the writer was saved because he could not travel because of the coronavirus, but the fans have not forgotten the promise.

Several tweeters referred to the unfulfilled oath on July 29, as we can see in these messages:

Martin did not respond to these posts. He simply reported on his social media that he would be present at Worldcon virtually: “CoNZealand is almost here. As everyone knows, this year we are not meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, thanks to the pandemic. Instead, we are having the first Virtual Worldcon “.

So GoT fans should keep an eye on the event, which lasts until August 2, to see if there will be any news about the sixth installment of the saga. And, in addition, they will have to accept the other tragedy: they will not see their favorite writer in a dungeon, in front of a volcano.