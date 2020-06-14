ITBP Inspector Recruitment 2020 Apply for 570 Posts at www.itbpolice.nic.in:

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has declared the recruitment notification for the Inspector post on to the official site www.itbpolice.nic.in. There are a total of 570 posts available. So the candidates who create a career in police jobs in a border area, they have the best opportunity to start a career in this government sector.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) established on the 24th of October 1962. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has released the latest notification for fill the 570 vacant posts as the Inspector, Group B posts. Job seekers can apply online at the official site. The job located anywhere in India.

ITBP Inspector Recruitment 2020:

Now the ITBP has released the recruitment notification for the Inspector post among the 570 number of vacancies. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. The eligibility criteria are given below.

Name of the Organization: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)

Name of the jobs: Inspector (General Duty)

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 570 number of vacancies available.

Job Location: The position located in Delhi India.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should clear the 10th class / 12th class in the recognized board or equivalent. Otherwise, interested candidates come from Central Para Military Forces or Central Police Organization or State Government Police Organizations.

Age limit:

The applied candidates should not be above 52 years. For the reserved category, candidates give the Age relaxation as per the government norms.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates payment of the month give up to Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with grade pay up to Rs.4600/-.

Important dates:

Starting date of the Application Form filling process: –

Last Date of Submitting the Online Application Form: –

Application Fee: Candidates should not pay any application fee.

Selection Process:

The selection procedure is based on the written examination, then after Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Examination.

How to Apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2020?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the ITBP Recruitment 2020 as shown below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of the ITBP at its police.nic.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “ITBP Recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a print out for further use.

Postal Address:

If the candidates may apply online they download the application form on the official site and post to the address as the given below.

Sr Administrative Officers (Eastt.), Directorate General, ITBP, MHA/Government of India, Block – 2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

Candidates can visit the official link to get more information about the ITBP recruitment

Official website: www.itbpolice.nic.in