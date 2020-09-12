Italy lockdown due to coronavirus has many people playing Fortnite

Jason Cipriani / CNET



Fortnite, the popular multiplayer battle game, has seen its number of users rise in Italy, an increase that could be related to the blockade of the country due to the coronavirus.

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi said in a conference call with the media and reported by Bloomberg on March 12, that they have perceived an increase of more than 70 percent in Internet traffic through the fixed network due to that a large number of users in the country are taking advantage of the quarantine days by playing online titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty. Italy is in quarantine to prevent the spread of the pandemic and its citizens have to stay at home since all shops except pharmacies are closed by government order, which has led to a report of online games.

Epic, the company in charge of Fortnite, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET. Activision said that Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest addition to its series that launched this week, drew 6 million people to play in its first 24 hours. “We are just beginning”, the company tweeted.

Fortnite is one of the most acclaimed video games on home consoles and mobile platforms. It is a title with a Battle Royale format, that is, your mission in it is to survive among up to 100 players and the only one left alive will win.

The coronavirus crisis has made many governments take drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus such as schools, concert halls, cinemas or theaters and every day we know new massive events such as Facebook’s F8 or Microsoft’s developer conference. The pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people around the world has also forced iconic places like Disneyland to close their doors.

