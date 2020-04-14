Italian Firm Claims Its Non-Fungible Tokens Can Tackle Fake News

Italian blockchain agency LKS created a non-fungible token (NFT)-based system that allegedly can stop the unfold of pretend information.

In accordance with an announcement despatched to Cointelegraph on April 14 — aside from countering pretend information — LKS’s system additionally protects the copyright of digital content material.

An LKS spokesman confirmed that the system creates an NFT which incorporates the identification of the writer, publishing time and a hyperlink to the unique supply. The token confirms the identification of the writer (which is established via Know Your Buyer procedures in the course of the registration wanted to make use of the system), whereas the transaction timestamp proves publishing time.

Articles are processed by a non-reversible mathematical operate which creates an alphanumeric string — a hash — which is then saved on-chain. If a single character of the article is edited, the hash adjustments and the hash saved on the blockchain can show that the article modified. When a writer edits an article, he releases a brand new NFT with an up to date hash linked to the older one.

Blockchain’s immutability put to make use of

LKS basis founder Omar Baruzzo informed Cointelegraph that blockchain is an effective match for such a venture due to the immutability and traceability of transactions:

“[Those features allow] to create a course of that may hint again to the person the duty of posting a content material, subsequently dissuading mendacity and allowing to know precisely who stated one thing and when.”

LKS plans to launch a primary model of the system shortly on blockchain-enabled social media platform Cam.TV. Sooner or later, the agency plans to create a brand new model of it that additionally options notarization on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain.

Not the primary blockchain content-tracking system

As Cointelegraph lately reported, Italy’s prime information company ANSA lately launched its personal blockchain-enabled content material monitoring system dubbed ANSAcheck. The system employs tokens created on the Ethereum blockchain to trace publication and modifying.

Whereas the LKS’ venture is just like ANSAcheck, Baruzzo stated that there are main variations between the 2 methods: