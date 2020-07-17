It is the turn of Camila Fernández, the daughter of ‘El Potrillo’, with a musical mix

Camila Fernández opted for creativity and won with the result of her video clip of “No Te Vas”.

This videographic production, for the new single from La Tapatia, was conceptualized by the production house Soy Luciana, based in Jalisco, which presented the idea to it, which was captured only with animated illustrations.

“I was impressed with what they did in the Santiago team (the director). I go out asleep, I also show my heart, it has a lot of movement. When I saw it finished I was delighted, it looks amazing.

“That heart does represent me, it is like mine, honest, real; The video has many symbols: there are both Fridas with my face, it is my tribute to one of the women that I admire the most, a strong, successful woman who transcended. And I am singing this fusion of mariachi with urban, “said Camila, who is known for being the daughter of Alejandro Fernández.

“In this pandemic, I went back to thread embroidery, which I had left, and I love it. I get very basic things, for example, I made my boyfriend’s eye. I also played a lot of backgammon, I’m the best, I already beat my dad. ” Camila Fernández, singer

The “potrilla” or “potrillita”, as America’s twin Fernández wrote on various social networks, mixed the regional with the urban in this new proposal, which, curiously, had already been recorded for over a year.

And although it is not totally biographical, the singer did integrate part of her personal experiences into the lyrics.

“I was already urged that this song come out, I wanted to show more of myself, to be seen with a more mature work. It has a bit of me and other stories.

“This song has been around for a year, we did it in Los Angeles, and it has nothing to do with this quarantine, because other songs came out in the running of the bulls, many, but those are for later.”

Camila Fernandez (Reform)

The also sister of Alex, Valentino and Emiliano commented that she has felt very supported and protected by her family in her musical adventure as a performer.

Although there is speculation about rivalries with the eldest son of Potrillo, he asserted that this is not the case.

“My philosophy of life, and that I have learned in my family, is that you should never stop learning. We have to enjoy what we do. There is no rivalry with my brother, on the contrary, we support each other, he asks me for advice and I ask him. I am happy with his success and he with mine ”, he emphasized.

Very in love with her boyfriend, Francisco Barba, Camila said that she has not thought about marrying him, but that she does not rule it out.

“He is my number one fan, he does not hide me at all and you have no idea how well we got along. He is the best boyfriend, super cute, he supports me, he loves songs.

“We have known each other for a long time, it is not that now I began the relationship with him. If (marriage) occurs now or it is not what God wants, I do not close myself to anything. ”