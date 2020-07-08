It is not a joke. The rumors of the iPhone 13 have already begun

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Rumors of the iPhone 13 have already started, a phone that would be announced until the fall of 2021.

We do not even know the predecessor of this supposed iPhone 13, but the normally reliable account @choco_bit on Twitter published information about the camera that the iPhone 13 would have. According to the information obtained by the filter, the iPhone 13 camera will be 64 megapixels and composed for four lenses.

The iPhone 13 would be the natural successor to the phone that Apple announced this fall, known so far as iPhone 12. This year’s release is in doubt because of the coronavirus. The company, which normally holds its iPhone events in September, would delay cell phone availability to October or November.

The main lens would be 64 megapixels with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom; the telephoto lens would be 40 megapixels with a 3x to 5x optical zoom and the digital zoom would be 15x to 20x. The third lens would be the anamorphic type, rarely used on a phone, and would be 64 megapixels. The fourth lens would be a 40 megapixel wide angle.

In addition to the four cameras, the iPhone 13 would also have a LiDAR sensor, which was introduced by Apple with the iPad Pro the 2020 and that the iPhone 12 is expected to have it too. The Twitter account says that the LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 13 will be fourth generation, so in addition to the iPad Pro and iPhone 12, Apple would launch a third product with this type of sensor before reaching the fall of 2021.

@choco_bit suggests that this information be treated with great caution, as it is still too early to talk about the iPhone 13. Apple does not comment on rumors.

