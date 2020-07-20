It is important that Disneyland is closed for its 65th birthday

When the Anaheim Disneyland Resort closed in March, it was such a rare occurrence that it put an exclamation point in our tough times. It also immediately gave us something to look forward to: the reopening of Disneyland.

How poetic if things had gone as planned just a month ago and the Disneyland turnstiles had been unlocked on Friday, on its 65th anniversary.

That moment would be all clear: Even if the United States and the world had not yet rid themselves of a highly contagious and deadly virus, we, as a people and a country, had endured. Things are well. It’s safe to get together again in groups and play silly, fantastic versions of ourselves, something about 19 million of us do every year.

Disneyland, however, closes on its 65th anniversary.

The last time I was at Disneyland was March 6th. That was three days after my previous visit on March 3, which was four days after my next previous visit on February 28. For me and for many residents of Southern California, Disneyland is more than a theme park; is where I am going to write, read, reboot. It represents something between a live pop art museum and an emotional retreat. Mainly it is an invitation to play, and when I play I am calm.

However, it wouldn’t be easy if he were inside Disneyland right now. I am relieved that the state of California does not allow Disneyland to open.

Sleeping Beauty Castle last year received a brighter, more animated look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Opening a theme park, as Disney, Universal and others in Florida have done, in the midst of a growing pandemic feels more stubborn than magical, an unintended pledge of allegiance to headstrong politicians.

At the start of Disneyland’s birthday week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a tightening of state restrictions. The city of Los Angeles, less than 30 miles from Sleeping Beauty Castle, declared that we are at “orange threat level” for COVID-19, a color-coded chart that asks residents to minimize contact with those with those who do not live and to avoid public, interior spaces. On Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District, despite federal efforts to open classrooms, declared that schools would remain closed. Adjacent to the Disneyland home, the Orange County Board of Education recommended exactly the opposite.

Such discrepancies not only fuel confusion, but also represent the lack of a coherent plan to address one of the biggest health, financial and personal crises of our lives.

In Florida, which reportedly has more COVID-19 cases than in almost every country in the world, Walt Disney World and its four theme parks are currently welcoming guests, having opened approximately a month after their largest competitor Universal Orlando the same. This despite the fact that essentially the rest of the world is currently out of reach for Americans, and vice versa, and Florida is now regularly described as the world’s COVID-19 hot spot.

What a small, contradictory, confusing and messy world, after all.

For now, Disneyland is not re-entering. I am concerned that the park, a place described as a symbol of “tranquility” by one of its early architects, may not provide the complete emotional healing that many of us long for.

Since March 14, when Disneyland closed, I have been waiting for the time when I might return. I shed a tear when I saw Shanghai Disneyland open its doors on a Sunday night in May, LA time, the time difference that allowed it to become primetime in the United States. It was a sign of hope. I’ve seen the parts of the Disney + “The Imagineering Story” series detailing the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland after that nation’s devastating 2011 earthquake, and how that event was a much-needed indication that the country was healing. .

However, I shed no tears last week as I followed along with social media and news reports covering the reopening of Walt Disney World. While I’m happy to hear my friends tell me that mask compliance is relatively high, and the inevitable bottlenecks that will occur when crowds of any size are gathering are relatively rare and mostly avoidable, there is too much discomfort, or coronavirus, in the air.

Shanghai Disneyland opened up among the shrinking COVID-19 numbers, with new cases reported daily in adolescence instead of the tens of thousands we’re experiencing in parts of the United States. There are undoubtedly numerous scenes from Walt Disney World that have made me smile, especially those that show some artistic creativity in this climate.

Disneyland last year opened Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre expansion themed to “Star Wars.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Encounters with socially distant characters actually seem like a better solution than standard photos, as they encourage the cast in disguise to act. Winnie the Pooh frolicking in the Epcot grass trying to catch butterflies is a better memory than queuing for a hug not socially distant. Similarly, the random character processes, which have replaced the parades. While just before closing, Disneyland launched a cheeky, exhilarating parade that likely won’t return until there’s a shot, these impromptu character moments introduce a greater sense of spontaneity and life into the theme park experience.

But Disney can do it all right: the welcome prevalence of social distancing markers and vinyl partitions on lines and rides serve as reminders to keep our distance, and the message would be even less that parks are safe and more. that we as people are not.

As we look longingly at other countries that have managed to moderate the spread and thus are closing their borders to our infected bodies, the extensive measures taken in our theme parks may ease some minds, but it does not obscure the reality: our woefully inadequate security Networks are forcing workers on the front lines of a virus war zone to be accessories for someone else’s day.

It’s no wonder that the Disney media blitz this month has affected so many incorrectly and has become a mockery of social media. A commercial for masked employees cleaning the park areas was remixed and reduced with horror movie soundtracks and sinister voiceovers. This might not be what Disney vendors expected.

At a time when we are essentially encouraged to behave as if everyone around us has the coronavirus, I am less concerned with Disney’s actions to protect myself, and instead hyper-focused on others. Did that person quickly remove his mask to speak? Is that the person I saw come out of the bathroom without washing their hands?

Disney theme parks work because they present a narrative in a controlled environment. But in 2020, the lack of a unified approach to a furious COVID-19 almost guarantees that no human or company is in control of history. In an effort to avoid divisive comments, we are increasingly hearing that it is a “personal choice” if someone wants to go to a restaurant or theme park. However, our individual emphasis on community compassion is what brought us here, and is in danger of making matters worse as extended unemployment benefits begin to fade.

Since 1955, Disney theme parks have done everything possible to reflect and distill American pop culture: the park, says its founder, is even dedicated to the “concrete facts” that make up the United States, and that is true now more than never. An open Walt Disney World, the world’s most recognizable and popular theme park, is a reflection of our country’s stubborn desire to return to normal before handling a pandemic, complete with all the messy politics that goes with it.

The attractions at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure will have to be quiet for a little while longer. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“John Hench used to say Disneyland was reassuring,” said the late, Imagineering big boss Marty Sklar of a longtime Imagineer who shaped Disney experiences. “You could talk to a stranger. You feel safe. You know you will be respected. Everything is clean. It is an example that you bring to your own community. ‘Why can’t it be like this? Why can’t we treat people the way they treat us in Disney parks? Why can’t our streets be as clean as at Disney? “

“It is reassuring because you know that things work.”

Today, on the contrary, the difference between the shelter required by the masks of a theme park and everything else says: “if you don’t like it, stay at home”, the attitude beyond the park gates is too marked for maintain that philosophy. true. Even the main mission of the parks, this is a place for families, she is currently at odds with herself. Disney is a place for families, as long as no one in your family is over the age of 60, is immunocompromised, or comes into contact with people over 60 or immunocompromised.

A cliche has emerged in the past few weeks. Most of those who have gone to Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando have reported feeling safer there than at their local supermarket. But aside from being the basic requirement of a resort during any season, to feel more secure than anywhere else, it also reveals a truly magical thought: We are getting too comfortable with the idea that basic needs, like buying products, can put our lives in danger.

Disney theme parks have always strived to show a more optimistic and globalistic future, whether it’s the celebration dolls of It’s a Small World, the international travel intensive course that is Epcot’s World Showcase and even the recent surge in multicultural events in Disney California Adventure. Fairy tales, of course, are skillful enough to metaphorically handle life’s lessons, but let’s be careful not to raise our hands and indulge in our president’s fantasy that the cure cannot be worse than the disease itself.

