It is better to buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra instead of the Galaxy S20 considering these aspects

He Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 they are finally on pre-sale. They come as Samsung’s flagship phones that offer the best that the company has today.

Although we already compared the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus y S20 Ultra To know their general differences, here I compare in more detail the improvements that the Ultra brings with respect to the cheapest version (S20) to see what you get for that great price difference and what benefits would buying the most compact of all.

Galaxy S20 Ultra improvements

Better zoom

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has the ability to do 4X optical, 10X hybrid and 100X digital zoom. This means that by zooming you will be able to take closer photos without losing so much detail because the Galaxy S20 does not offer optical zoom (without loss of detail), it has 3X hybrid zoom (combination of optical and digital zoom) and 30X digital zoom.

Fotos de 108 megapixeles

El Galaxy S20 Ultra tiene la capacidad de tomar fotos de 108 megapixeles en vez de 12 megapixeles y aunque tienes la opción de tomar fotos de 12 megapixeles como también te permite el Galaxy S20, como está combinando más pixeles podrías obtener mejores resultados porque lograría capturar más luz y detalle.

Más pantalla



El Galaxy S20 Ultra tiene la pantalla más grande de 6.9 pulgadas en vez de 6.2 pulgadas, así que visualizar contenido es más placentero en este celular.

Más batería

El Galaxy S20 Ultra también tiene una batería de mayor tamaño (5,000mAh), así que a pesar de tener una pantalla más grande (más consumo de energía) debería lograr una mejor duración que la batería de 4,000mAh del Galaxy S20.

Option for more RAM and storage

Like the Galaxy S20, the S20 Ultra can be purchased with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the cheapest version, but something you don’t get with the S20 is the ability to buy a version with more storage and RAM as in the S20 Ultra – up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Higher resolution front camera

The front-facing camera is also an enhancement that fans of gaming are sure to enjoy. selfies, because instead of being 10 megapixels like the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40 megapixel front camera.

Although we have not been able to compare these differences yet, the truth is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has the ability to capture more information to obtain better results.

5G

Initially, the Galaxy S20 Ultra integrates 5G technology from mmWave and Sub-6, while the Galaxy S20 only integrates Sub-6. It is expected that in the future a version that integrates the two technologies will arrive, but for now that cell phone cannot take advantage of the 5G technology offered, for example, by Verizon in the United States.

Advantages of the Galaxy S20

It is more compact

With a 6.2-inch screen instead of 6.9-inch the Galaxy S20 feels better in the hand, is easier to control with one hand, and can be more easily stored in pockets and bags.

It has higher pixel density

You probably won’t notice it, but the Galaxy S20 has a density of 563ppp which is higher than 511ppp, so it manages to reproduce more detail.

It’s cheaper

A clear advantage is the price, because the Galaxy S20 has a suggested price of US $ 999, while the cheaper Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced US $ 1,399 – US $ 400 difference.



No tiene casi diferencias

Las especificaciones base y la experiencia general del Galaxy S20 son prácticamente las mismas del Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Las primeras 24 horas con el Galaxy S20 Ultra

Ya he pasado un día entero con el Galaxy S20 Ultra y aunque ya había probado el celular tres o cuatro veces — incluyendo una antes de que fuera presentado — aquí te digo lo que más me ha sorprendido del celular durante el primer día de uso.

Es grande, denso y pesado

El módulo de las cámaras es gigante.

La pantalla es impresionante y tiene biseles muy pequeños.

La pantalla prácticamente no tiene curva.

Las cámaras parecen ofrecer unos de los mejores resultados.

No hay un modo formal para tomar fotos a 108 megapixeles, sino que se activa en el menú de la relación de aspecto en el app de la cámara.

Cuando haces zoom 100x, el celular te muestra un recuadro con el posicionamiento del lente para entender exactamente adónde estás apuntando en esa escena.

Es muy fluido y la pantalla con tasa de 120Hz ayuda; es posible que Samsung haya agilizado también sus animaciones.



In our last podcast —that you can listen to at the top or on Spotify, Google Play Music and iTunes (you can subscribe here) – I also talk about our conclusion of our analysis of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr foldable, as well as the arrival of Android 11 and the new Android cell phones that are yet to arrive, including the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei Mate XS, LG V60 or LG G9, Sony Xperia 2 or Sony Xperia 5 Plus and others.

Every new episode of Android update airs live on Facebook Live (on our CNET Spanish page) every Thursday or Wednesday if it is not postponed for any reason— at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern time) in the United States and not only we tell the most important news about Android, but we also show you first-hand products and answer your questions live.