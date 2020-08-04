“It is an attack on people.” Florinda Meza explodes after the cancellation of Chespirito’s programs

Florinda Meza is very upset. It is that this Saturday Roberto Gómez Fernández announced the departure of the air around the world from the programs created by her father after a disagreement with Televisa about copyright.

“What do I think that the Chespirito program stops broadcasting? Although I have nothing to do with it because inexplicably I have not been called to the negotiations, I think that right now, when the world needs more fun, doing that is an attack on people, ”Meza said through a Twitter thread.

In addition, he added that he does not understand why the decision was made, since, he said, it goes against the commercial interests of the television network and recalled that Chespirito “is part of the DNA of Latinos.”

“It is sad to see how in your own house, which you have given millions of dollars, is where you are least valued,” he said.

The actress, writer and producer ended by saying that it is good that Bolaños (Mexico City, 1929-2014) is no longer there to witness this uncomfortable situation and that Chespirito will remain in the hearts of “the good guys.”

Although there is no clarity about what happened, local media pointed out that Televisa and the Bolaños family could not reach an agreement on the rights of the programs.

The programs had 47 years of uninterrupted broadcasting on televisions around the world and after 6 years of the actor’s death.

Despite the sad news for the family, friends and followers of one of the greatest icons of Mexican comedy, his son assured via Twitter that they will continue to fight so that the world does not forget Chespirito and new generations can meet him.

“Although saddened by the decision, my family and I hope that Chespirito will soon be on the screens of the world. We will continue to insist, and I am sure we will succeed ”, published Gómez Fernán.

Gómez Bolaños was, in addition to actor and comedian, playwright, writer, screenwriter, musical composer, director and television producer.

In addition to “El Chavo del Ocho” and “El Chapulín Colorado”, he played many other characters that are part of the Mexican imagination.