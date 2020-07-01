‘It is a fascinating time to be a Latino artist’: Ana Ortiz de Love, Victor

We have already told you how much we liked it the new Hulu series Love, Victor, which opens in the service of streaming this June 17. Victor (Michael Cimino) is a teenager who does not know how to tell his family that he is gay. The New Yorker Ana Ortiz plays Isabel, Victor’s mother. We spoke by phone with Ortiz about the importance of this series and about his roles in Ugly Betty and Devious Maids.

In Love, Victor your character is more than just “the mother”. She is a complex woman, who recognizes her frustrations, her marital problems …

When I received the script, I wanted to make sure the family wasn’t just an add-on. The series gives gay boys from the Latinx community the opportunity to see themselves represented, to see that there are ways to have that dialogue and that they are not alone. I’ve never had the opportunity to play someone so full of conflict before. My character has passion and fierce protectionism towards his family, in addition to love. And despite this you can think [sobre Víctor]: “Why is this so? That is sin.” And to be genuinely concerned about her, her soul, and her life.

Was it challenging to interpret it?

I do not share those feelings, I had to go to an unknown place to be able to interpret something like that. I hope we can do a second season to see it evolve. I do not think it will be easy, it is something that will not accept immediately. It is going to be a fight. But we need to see it, that both children and adults see that it is difficult but that there is a way to do it and you can have conversations. If our series can open that dialogue, not even a little, for Latinos around the world, I will be very very very grateful for that and for the opportunity.

I would have loved to see something like Love, Victor when he was the age of his protagonist. But I have the feeling that such a series was not possible years ago …

When we did Ugly Betty the son of [mi personaje] Hilda was gay. He was not aware that it was but she was and the family too. She was the complete opposite of this character. I would never have let her feel ashamed or act like she really was. I think he must have been the first Latino gay teen on television. With Love, Victor we have tried to make something more contemporary. It is something that young people are experiencing right now. I don’t know if such a series could have been done before with a Latino family as the protagonist. With a white family? Yes. People were ready for her, but I don’t think the executives were. I like that the creators of this series have said, “This is what we want to do.” I like that we are doing it. I hope we are doing well, I feel so.

Anthony Turpel, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Mateo Fernandez and Isabella Ferreira in the early times Love, Victor.

Let’s talk about humor in the series. The relationship between your character and that of your daughter is very funny, for example …

When I’m with my family it’s crazy and we are so much fun. Even if we are angry, love is still strong. The sense of humor is the result of the difficulties of our community. We had to fight very hard to get every inch. Latinos have to fight extra and be extra good. That has been my experience as a Puerto Rican. We have to laugh, enjoy, sing and dance, or else we would end up collapsing under the weight of being considered less. For the writers it was important to use that humor because it is a sample of how much we love each other. My daughter in the series, Pilar (Isabella Ferreira), is laughing at me all the time. And it’s something that I do with my mother all the time [risas]. I liked that it was represented in the series, it shows who we are as people. Besides that we have humor, added to all the drama and anguish.

Are there more opportunities in Hollywood at the moment for Latin women thanks to series like this and the offer in services of streaming?

There are more opportunities. I was lucky because I started working when there was a thirst for diversity among the audience. The audience was decisive in this regard, claiming to see people of color. They wanted to see different families. That helped me. But when I started, I had to play the girlfriend of the drug dealer and roles like that. The roles are now deeper, more real, and more subtle. They are no longer just stereotypes. When we did Devious Maids There was a negative reaction and in part I understand the reaction of the community saying: “Why do they have to be raised?” But I thought about it and half of my family members had been raised. Why can’t we tell their stories? Do they have less value? Shouldn’t we explore their love lives, their humor, how sexy they can be? It was also a soap opera, we could be daring. But I do believe that the services of streaming They are helping to get more Latinos behind the scenes and more Latinas writing series or directing or producing. It is a fascinating time to be a Latino artist. Hopefully Love, Victor It will do well and that will make more series like that. I want to encourage people to watch the series and give their support for the bosses to see that it is a worthwhile effort and something that people want to see.