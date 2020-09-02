It happens again! Failed restoration disfigures the Immaculate Conception of Murillo

The restoration of an Immaculate Virgin, by the Spanish painter Esteban Murillo, ended so badly that the painting looks like a primary school work.

According to the news agency Europa Press In an article on June 19, an anonymous collector commissioned 1,200 euros to clean a copy of the work of the famous Spanish baroque artist. But the task manager was really a furniture restorer, so the result wasn’t that surprising, either.

Borja’s Ecce Homo is not alone. A collector orders the cleaning of a copy of one of Murillo’s Immaculate Conception and the face is completely disfigured. The author tried to fix it but the result has nothing to do with the original https://t.co/LgjDj8ynRz – Europa Press (@europapress) June 19, 2020

The event happened in Valencia, Spain. According to the news agency, when the owner picked up the piece, he noticed that the painting had been manipulated to the level of having disfigured the face of the Immaculate. In the following video you can see the result.

Europa Press reported that the owner has already contacted a true art restorer to work on the work in hopes of returning it to its original form.

The vice president of Internal Relations and coordinator of the Professional Association of Conservatives and Restoration of Spain (ACRE), María Borja said that this type of “retouching” is “unfortunately much more frequent than is thought.”

In fact, this case is reminiscent of 2012, when the restoration of the Ecce homo de Borja, led by Cecilia Giménez, became a cultural phenomenon; and that of a statue of Saint George, which was similar to the face of Nicolas Cage after being manipulated. All of these failed restorations happened in Spain.

But if we talk about “artistic” creations, which have been won the memelogy awardsOne must remember the bust of Cristiano Ronaldo, which was unveiled at the Madeira airport, in Portugal.

That bust could not be improved with ten restorations.