ISRO Recruitment 2020 For Scientist Engineer Vacancies Apply at isro.gov.in:

The ISRO is releasing its latest ISRO Recruitment 2020 through its official portal isro.gov.in and invites all the applicants. Various Scientist Engineer jobs are available here for which the official notification isro.gov.in is declaring recently.

Indian Space Research Organization is announcing around 80 vacancies for numerous posts. Interested candidates may read all the qualification details and then apply them through the available mode of application. Currently, applicants may apply for the position for which they are interested in and get more information for it.

The ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board is also with the ISRO for filling up all these vacancies. Such jobs for the leading department are so popular that huge numbers of applicants must be applying to it. That is why those who are interested should hurry and complete application procedures soon. For more details, go to the ISRO isro.gov.in official portal.

ISRO Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 80 Posts

Name of Vacancies:

Scientist/ Engineer SC – Electronics: 35 Posts

Scientist/ Engineer SC – Mechanical: 35 Posts

Scientist/ Engineer SC – Computer Science: 10 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Those who wish to apply for these vacancies must have their B.E./ B.Tech from a recognized institute/ university. Also, they must have 65% or First Class or CGPA 6.84/10. Those who have their equivalent qualification may also apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2020.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 35 years as on 5th October 2020 to apply. Candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation. They can have several years of age relaxation into their upper age limit.

ISRO Recruitment 2020 Registration Fees:

It is mandatory to fill the registration fees to apply successfully for the vacancies. Some fees are 100/- rupees which General, as well as Unreserved category candidates, must pay. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ PWD are exempt from paying the fees.

The mode of payment of Registration fees is Online.

Selection Procedures:

ISRO officials shall conduct different selection procedures. Through such proceedings, they determine skills and knowledge from candidates. Such selection procedures might include Written Test, Personal Interview, and Document Verification.

Firstly, there will be a Written Test for all the vacancies. It is the primary selection procedures for which everyone is supposed to appear. The isro.gov.in official ISRO portal will also release essential info such as Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Fields of Study, Marking System, Admit Card, etc.

As soon as the written test is over, the department shall release the result along with the merit list. The merit list has updated the names of candidates who are selected. Then only those chosen ones need to appear for final selection procedures.

Steps To Apply ISRO Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official site, e., isro.gov.in On the home page, search for the Recruitment Section. In that section, go to the “ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board ISRO Recruitment ” First read all the instructions through the official notification. Then start applying for the related post. Enter your educational, personal, and other details as required. Also, pay the registration fees as per modes of payments. After entering all details, recheck the details before submitting it. At last, click on the Submit button. And also get a print of the filled form. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.isro.gov.in