Ismael Cala returns after four years of absence

Cuban journalist Ismael Cala, famous for his program “Cala” on CNN in Spanish, has decided to return to television journalism and personality interviews after four years of absence, motivated in part by the effects of the pandemic on their companies. .

“In the last four years I have become a kind of nomad. There were years that I did not spend more than three days in my house. It was something that I loved. She gave me new tools, I went to wonderful places and met incredible people, ”said Cala from her apartment in Miami.

“We create companies that revolve around the principles of ‘mindfulness’, mental health and well-being, which have helped me throughout my life. Meditation, self-knowledge and self-help, ”explained the journalist and businessman, describing what his life has been like after he said goodbye to the audience that for five and a half years had accompanied him on the CNN screen.

However, the pandemic landed him and anchored him in Miami. It also produced a kind of “tsunami” of cancellations. “I was in Costa Rica when we realized what was coming and Mega TV had time talking to me to return to television,” Cala recalled when speaking of mid-March, when the confinement measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic forced suspend almost all flights. “I realized that this was the moment to see the possibility explored and the result makes me very happy,” he said.

The result is “Cala”, a one-hour variety show that combines journalism, opinion, advice and entertainment. “The concept is to offer the public content that makes them go to sleep with a smile on their lips,” he revealed.

That does not mean turning away from the news: “At this particular moment it is important to know what is happening,” he acknowledged, but for Cala, “it is all a matter of perspectives.”

The first days

MegaTV, owned by Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), Inc., is a television operation with open signal distribution, cable, satellite and affiliates in the United States and Puerto Rico. It competes with Estrella TV for the third place of tuning among Spanish-speaking TV networks.

Although most of the television stations have decided to broadcast the programs live from home, the Cuban journalist decided to “offer the public a high-quality product.”

This involves stages, lights, sound and professional cameras, so it is transferred daily to the studios. The first program, broadcast on July 20, was attended by the show’s first couple in Miami, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who are the godparents of this edition of “Cala” and were in charge of cutting a green ribbon around the scenery.

“We support Ismael because he is a person who brings light and positivity to the world, things that are so lacking today. We love him very much and we wish him the best in the new program, ”said Emilio Estefan at the time.

Among the first guests were José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Natalia Jiménez, Lucía Méndez, Aymée Nuviola and Alexis y Fido, as well as figures from local politics and experts in physical and mental health.

“This program allows me to add what I learned and developed on CNN and added to subsequent experiences,” said Cala, who also seeks to demonstrate that serious journalism can be done “like before,” without only focusing on issues hard or lead to distressing conclusions.

Every cloud has a silver lining

Although the “Cala mundo” and “Cala Encuentros” part of their ventures is on hiatus as a result of COVID-19, “other initiatives such as the application of meditation and internet courses have grown tremendously in these months,” said the journalist.

He did not expect that result, but it fills him with satisfaction, since for him it is a sign that he made the right decision in mid-2016.

“I had this need to take to others the things that had helped me to overcome the genetic inheritance of mental health that I had received in a family, where there is schizophrenia, depression, anxiety and serial suicides. I couldn’t maintain a working relationship with CNN and do all that, “she recalled.

Although returning to television was not a specific goal, nor something he considered in the short term, Cala sees his new program as one more sign that “you have to be open to changes in life.”