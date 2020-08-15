Is the romance between Nodal and Belinda over?

After making his romance known, spilling honey everywhere and refuting the bad comments that his courtship was just advertising, Christian Nodal deleted the images and videos in which he appeared with Belinda from his Instagram.

The 21-year-old even stopped following her on the network. However, the actress and singer, whose birthday is tomorrow, still has a photograph with her, and in her Instagram stories there is a clip with the singer-songwriter from almost 19 hours ago.

At the bottom of the romantic image he dedicated a tender message to the young woman. “The unexpected doesn’t need explanations. All I know is that with that unique, beautiful, crazy and pure soul that you have, you stole the greatest love of my life from me and you made me believe even in pa always.

“I love you @belindapop. I hope and this ‘publicity’ lasts us for a lifetime my love ”, wrote the interpreter of“ Goodbye Love ”.