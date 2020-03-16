NEWS

'Irresponsible': Prominent Belgian MEP slams Donald Trump's EU coronavirus travel ban

March 16, 2020
“Now we have to take heed to specialists and medical medical doctors” – that’s the warning from distinguished Belgian Inexperienced MEP and doctor Petra De Sutter as coronavirus fears sweep Europe. Inside the week that France launched the closure of all schools, creches and universities, Professor De Sutter says it’s time for “sturdy measures”. She moreover criticises Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban on EU worldwide places, calling it “irresponsible”.

Within the meantime, as European Charge chief Ursula von der Leyen thanks Greece for being “Europe’s defend” in the direction of irregular migration, Greens group MEP Petra De Sutter says that refugees are getting used for political ends – and that Greece’s option to stop processing asylum capabilities for a month goes in the direction of worldwide regulation and human rights values.

On native climate protection, Professor De Sutter describes the current proposals from von der Leyen as being “empty” and renews a reputation made by the European Parliament for even deeper cuts to carbon emissions inside the European Union.

