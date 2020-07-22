iRobot suspends its plans for Terra, the Roomba to cut the grass

Juan Garzón / CNET



If you were one of those who were excited to automate the grass or pasta cut in your house and you were looking forward to the iRobot TerraWe have bad news for you. The company, manufacturer of Robot Room vacuum cleaners, announced on April 28 that it suspends the launch plans of this mower for COVID-19.

The iRobot Terra pruner was announced in early 2019 as a more modern version than automated pruners that require marking the territory with wires. The Terra would have required only a few wireless points and would offer more control than other grass cutting machines generally offer.

Initially, iRobot would launch a beta beta program of Terra in Germany at the end of 2019 and shortly thereafter in the United States to open the sale in 2020. Now, the company has suspended the launch indefinitely, but it does not mean that they have canceled the product. The company said coronavirus is the cause and that they will launch the iRobot Terra when the time is right.

Likewise, the company had the financial report for the first quarter of the year on April 28 and the company had a 19 percent drop in revenue from the pandemic, which represents close to US $ 45 million compared to the same quarter last year. .

As a result, the company not only suspended Terra to focus on the core of its product portfolio (smart vacuum cleaners), but also decided to eliminate 70 positions.



