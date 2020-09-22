IRB Police Recruitment 2020 – Indian Reserve Battalion 17000 Constable Apply Online:

What is IRB?

India Reserve Battalion (IRB) is going the job declaration for the IRB Police Recruitment 2020 of the 17000 number of vacancies for the class IV jobs. This application form fills on the online. This is the Government job.

The IRB Police job location is available in a various state of the India such as Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra. So the eligible candidates submit their Application For before the last date.

Indian Reserve Battalion Recruitment 2020:

The online Application Form filling process starting date declared very soon at the official site of the state wise. The official site of the various states such as Jammu & Kashmir is www.jkpolice.gov.in, Chhattisgarh is www.cgpolice.gov.in, Jharkhand is www.jhpolice.gov.in, Odisha is www.odisha.gov.in, Maharashtra is www.mahapolice.gov.in. To get more detail about the IRB Police Recruitment as shown in given below.

All Posts in Indian Reserve Battalion:

Inspector

Sub-Inspector

Astt Sub-Inspector

Head Constable

Constable

Medical Officer

Pharmacist

Nursing Asstt.

Head Clerk

Clerk

Steno

Water Carrier

Sweeper

Cook

Washerman

Barber

Name of the Organization: The Indian Reserve Battalion

Name of the Post: IRB Police Constable Class IV posts

Number of Vacancies: There are total 17000 vacancies available across the various state in India. The State-wise vacancies are given below.

Jammu & Kashmir: Total 5000 posts are available.

Chhattisgarh: Total 4000 posts are available.

Jharkhand: Total 3000 posts are available.

Odisha: Total 3000 posts are available.

Maharashtra: Total 2000 posts are available.

IRB Police Interview Dates Recruitment:

Job Category: This is Government jobs.

Job Location: The jobs are located various state in India.

Age Limits: The Applicants must be in between 18 to 25 years.

Educational Qualification: The Applicants must be complete 10th class / 12th class into recognized Board or Institutions.

Application Fee: Refer the Official site to know the Application Fee.

Pay Scale: the payment of the month is given up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay up to Rs.2000/- per month. The monthly payment of the candidates should be given as per the Rule of the IRB of the respective States.

Selection Process: The selection process is based on the written test, and the candidates must be given the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Interview process.

Important Dates: The Online Application Form filling process starting date and ending date is given very soon at the official site.

Online Application Form for the IRB Police Recruitment 2020:

First, open the official site of the IRB at the State wise.

Next, on the home page go to the “Career” section and click on that link.

After that find out the link “IRB Police Recruitment 2020” and click on that.

Then read carefully all the Terms and Condition given n that.

Then start to fill the Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button.

After that upload your scanned photo, signature, and other necessary documents.

Then complete the payment of the application fee process.

Then verify all details and click on the submit button.

Save it and take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: The state-wise official site is given below.