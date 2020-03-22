Iran’s Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus

DUBAI (1) – The USA’ present to help Iran in its fight in direction of the model new coronavirus pandemic is uncommon, Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged in a televised speech on Sunday, describing U.S. leaders as “charlatans and liars”.

FILE PHOTO: Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Yr Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran March 20, 2020. Official Khamenei web page/Handout by means of REUTERS

Washington has offered humanitarian help to its longtime foe, the Middle Jap nation most affected by the coronavirus, with 1,685 deaths and 21,638 people contaminated.

Tensions between the two worldwide places have been working extreme since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions which have crippled the Iranian monetary system.

“Numerous cases Individuals have offered to help us to fight the pandemic. That is uncommon because you face shortages in America. Moreover you is perhaps accused of creating this virus,” acknowledged Khamenei, an anti-U.S. hardliner who has the last word say in Iran.

“I do not know whether or not or not it is true. Nonetheless when there could also be such an allegation, can a wise man perception you and settle to your help present? … You is perhaps giving medicines to Iran that unfold the virus or set off it to keep fully.”

Frictions elevated when Trump ordered a U.S. drone strike that killed the best commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3. Iran retaliated by hitting U.S. targets in Iraq on Jan. 8.

“Our major enemy is America. It is probably the most wicked, sinister enemy of Iran … its leaders are terrorists … Liars and charlatans,” acknowledged Khamenei.

Iranian authorities have blamed U.S. sanctions for hampering its efforts to curb the outbreak and President Hassan Rouhani has urged Individuals to title on their authorities to carry sanctions as Iran fights the coronavirus.

China, a celebration to Iran’s nuclear deal, has urged the USA to carry sanctions on Iran immediately amid Tehran’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nonetheless the USA despatched Iran a blunt message this week: the unfold of the virus isn’t going to reserve it from U.S. sanctions which could be choking off its oil revenues and isolating its monetary system.

Khamenei, who canceled his annual speech for Persian new yr from the holy Shi’ite Muslim metropolis of Mashhad on March 20 due to the outbreak, acknowledged Iran would conquer the virus.

“The Islamic Republic has the aptitude to overcome any type of catastrophe and challenges, along with the coronavirus outbreak,” acknowledged Khamenei, who referred to as on people to preserve at dwelling.

Whereas many Iranians prevented touring by the Persian new yr trip, police acknowledged tens of hundreds of thousands have defied warnings issued by officers to stay away from pointless journeys aimed towards curbing the unfold of the virus.

The office of Tehran’s governor acknowledged all shopping for amenities will possible be closed inside the capital from Sunday.

“Solely pharmacies and retailers that current necessary gadgets will keep open in Tehran,” Iranian state TV reported.

